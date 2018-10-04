Pulse.com.gh logo
Africa’s best ready for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018


#BFSuma10Years Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa’s best ready for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018

Some of Africa’s best names in music are gearing up for the BF Suma GHANA CONNECT concert.

The event is made possible by American health and wellness company, BF Suma.

Set for October 27 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra, the one-night-only experience will feature a solid line-up: Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wendy Shay, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, La Même Gang (Darko Vibes, others) and Dope Nation among others.

Officials say one major Ghanaian act will join the bill in the coming days.

Launched weeks ago, the concert is a commemorative one to mark BF Suma’s 10 years of doing business in Africa.

Tickets for the event are going for 50 Cedis (Regular), 150 Cedis (VIP) and 200 Cedis (VVIP).

Organizers say they are giving a 10 percent reduction on tickets bought in groups of three.

Ticket outlets include: BF Suma offices (Kokomlemle, same building as Hubtel), Starr FM (Ring Road), Airport Shell, Silverbird Cinemas, Allied Oil Options’ Marts nationwide, and Empire Ghana offices (Ridge, Near Alisa Hotel).

BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018 is proudly produced by Empire.

