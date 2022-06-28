African female artistes are about to 'show the world how it's done' – Tems

Mentioning some of the burgeoning songstress in a tweet, she pointed out that they inspire her a lot.

“@amaarae @Gyakie_@ayrastarr @faveszn @TeniEntertainer When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So, before it starts, know that Love lives on this side. As we show the world how it’s done.

The 27-year-old singer who joined Wizkid to produce the global hit song, Essence, also acknowledged the impact of the female artistes who paved the way for her and many others.

“I’m taking today to appreciate all the sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it. @Asa_official @Omawumi @TiwaSavage@yemialadee @OfficialWaje @SympLySimi @OfficialNiniola

Tems added that if any congratulatory messages from them has not been responded to they should know it is not intentional.

“And if I missed any messages, it is definitely unintentional. I don’t take your kind words and support for granted. Sending you all love today because you DESERVE. Love always.”

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Tems emerged as the best International act after beating a list of exceptional musicians like Dave (UK), Dinos (France), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Fireboy DML (Nigeria), Little Simz (UK), Ludmilla (Brazil), Major League DJz (South Africa) and Tayc (France).

Delivering her acceptance speech after taking the award, she said “Thank you so much for this, thank you so much.”