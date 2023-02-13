African musicians who would absolutely boss a performance at the Super Bowl

While football fans around the world watch to see how the NFL season will conclude, millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show.

This year, after months of anticipation, Rihanna’s performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show took place at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023.

In her first public performance in five years, she opened the show with “Bitch Better Have My Money” while floating on a translucent platform. She followed with a medley of “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and more

No African musician has performed at the Super Bowl half-time show yet, but it won’t hurt anyone to start dreaming of such a day.

The African continent has produced several great musicians, both past and present, and maybe an artiste from one of the African countries could soon be performing at the NFL final.

Pulse Entertainment brings you a list of African musicians who have the ability and temperament to boss a performance at the Super Bowl on any day.

Burna Boy

The African giant as he likes to call himself has all the requirements to perform the Super Bowl any day.

The ‘last last’ hitmaker is one of the best live performers in Africa and he certainly has lots of songs that will resonate with a global audience. Given the chance, Burna Boy should be able to delight the NFL fans.

Wizkid

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid one of Africa’s biggest R&B crossover acts, having worked with Drake, Skepta, and Chris Brown, among others.

The four time BET award winner and holder of several other accolades, Wizkid can match the energy and lyrical dexterity of Eminem, Snoop Dog and the rest.

He has headlined and performed at big concerts in his career and has the experience of not being overawed by the huge fandom of the Super Bowl.

Davido

The African star needs no introduction where ever he goes because his works speaks for him.

With Davido’s experience with performing at the world cup performing at the Super Bowl won’t be such a difficult task for the superstar.

With Davido’s energy when it comes to performing on stage and such energy could see in thrive at the Super Bowl half-time show.

He’s the kind of artiste that can get every fan dancing even if they do not understand the language, he sings in. Davido also has enough hit songs to warn up the NFL fans for as long as possible.

Nasty C

Nicknamed “The Coolest Kid in Africa,” Nasty C is the will latest growing contingent of African artists catching the ear of major U.S. labels.

African rapper and finest rap vocalist differently kill it on the super bowl stage giving his achievements in the industry.

Nasty C will surely shake the stage with some good Ampiano moves.

Caster Nyovest

Caster Nyovest one of the most successful artists in South Africa has seen it all and remains the one of the most successful rapper from Africa.

He has performed at big concerts in his career and has the experience of not being overawed by the huge fandom of the Super Bowl.

Angelique Kidjo

Five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo is one of the greatest artists in international music today, a creative force with sixteen albums to her name.

As a performer, her striking voice, stage presence and fluency in multiple cultures and languages have won respect from her peers and expanded her following across national borders.

We can confidently say that despite the language barrier, The song goodness will differently do justice to the stage at the Super Bowl.

Wiyaala

Wiyaala is one of the most travelled contemporary Ghanaian musicians. She remains the only artiste to have performed in almost every continent so far.

Her style may be different and her songs aren’t as hyper for dance, but the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna have thrived on the Super Bowl stage with his melodious voices and Wiyaala can equally deliver when given the chance.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy performs with some level of elegance that is very rare. He finesses the microphone, which allows him to sing effortlessly.

He also has songs that cut across the genres of reggae, Afrobeats, dancehall and even RnB, and that should be enough to wow fans at the Super Bowl.

Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist, dancer has all the energy to boss a performance at the Super Bowl anytime any day.