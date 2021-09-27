AFRIMA 2021: Ghana’s DJ Sly nominated in Best African DJ Category

DJ Sly over the past years has extended his tentacles across Africa with UDS Music, a record label he owns which has seen him venturing into music and featuring acts like Teni, Skales, Ice Prince and East Africa’s top singer Eddy Kenzo.

The DJ who recently linked up with Grammy award-winning singer, Angelique Kidjo, has also worked with other top musicians like Stonebwoy, Skales, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Daphne, VVIP, Ckay, Dopenation and more.

Among the nominees announced, DJ Sly who is the only Ghanaian in his category has been nominated together with other DJs from Nigerian, Algeria, Angola, Tanzania, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire.