Afro-jazz/soul is buzzing; Ghanaians need to catch up - Adomaa

Sensational Afro-jazz singer, Adomaa has debunked perceptions that her type of music, Afro-jazz and Afro-soul, do not sell in Ghana.

She says contrary to popular opinion, the Afro-jazz and soul music space in Ghana is very vibrant, but still awaiting Ghanaians to catch up with the wave.

Speaking on Pluzz FM’s Drive with the Area Gang recently ahead of her much anticipated Adomaa vs. Adomaa EP, the Tempo singer called on the media to give more of their platform to Afro-soul and jazz artistes like herself, Cina Soul and the multi-award winning Efya.

“Radio stations like Pluzz FM should give more opportunity for people to know that because most of the time, I feel like people know what they hear,” she said.

Speaking on the double EP, one part of which was released this past Saturday, Adomaa said she hopes the project would help change her reputation in Ghana as a cover artiste.

Although she says becoming a cover artiste was never planned, Adomaa has gained lots of praise for her vocal abilities through her exciting mash-ups of some of the biggest records in Ghana.

The Identity singer even caught the eye of the industry and was nominated for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Category in 2016. She won over other talented young artistes including future artiste of the year, the late Ebony Reigns.

The ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ project is a 14-track compilation of songs broken into 2 separate EPs, with 7 songs on each. The first sees the singer venturing into sounds she isn’t really known for like, highlife and dancehall genres of Ghanaian music.

The project features some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music including the multiple-award-winning Stonebwoy, BBnZ’s Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker, and the multi-talented producer/singer Reynolds the gentleman who produced the majority of the songs on the project.

The second EP drops less than two weeks after, on September 20, 2018, and showcases the singer’s more alternative side.