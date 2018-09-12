Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Afro-jazz/soul is buzzing; Ghanaians need to catch up - Adomaa


Adomaa Afro-jazz/soul is buzzing; Ghanaians need to catch up - Singer

Adomaa has debunked perceptions that her type of music, Afro-jazz and Afro-soul, do not sell in Ghana.

  • Published:
Adomaa play

Adomaa

Sensational Afro-jazz singer, Adomaa has debunked perceptions that her type of music, Afro-jazz and Afro-soul, do not sell in Ghana.

She says contrary to popular opinion, the Afro-jazz and soul music space in Ghana is very vibrant, but still awaiting Ghanaians to catch up with the wave.

Speaking on Pluzz FM’s Drive with the Area Gang recently ahead of her much anticipated Adomaa vs. Adomaa EP, the Tempo singer called on the media to give more of their platform to Afro-soul and jazz artistes like herself, Cina Soul and the multi-award winning Efya.

“Radio stations like Pluzz FM should give more opportunity for people to know that because most of the time, I feel like people know what they hear,” she said.

Speaking on the double EP, one part of which was released this past Saturday, Adomaa said she hopes the project would help change her reputation in Ghana as a cover artiste.

Although she says becoming a cover artiste was never planned, Adomaa has gained lots of praise for her vocal abilities through her exciting mash-ups of some of the biggest records in Ghana.

Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown play

Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown

 

The Identity singer even caught the eye of the industry and was nominated for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Category in 2016. She won over other talented young artistes including future artiste of the year, the late Ebony Reigns.

The ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ project is a 14-track compilation of songs broken into 2 separate EPs, with 7 songs on each. The first sees the singer venturing into sounds she isn’t really known for like, highlife and dancehall genres of Ghanaian music.

The project features some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music including the multiple-award-winning Stonebwoy, BBnZ’s Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker, and the multi-talented producer/singer Reynolds the gentleman who produced the majority of the songs on the project.

The second EP drops less than two weeks after, on September 20, 2018, and showcases the singer’s more alternative side.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

LISTEN: Nenesenor features Trigmatic on new potential banger “Praise” LISTEN Nenesenor features Trigmatic on new potential banger “Praise”
LISTEN: KK Fosu releases "Lovers Rock" single with Adina LISTEN KK Fosu releases "Lovers Rock" single with Adina
Mr Eazi: Singer takes over South America touring with biggest Youtube artiste Jbalvin Mr Eazi Singer takes over South America touring with biggest Youtube artiste Jbalvin
Sarkodie: Rapper shuts down beef with Shatta Wale Sarkodie Rapper shuts down beef with Shatta Wale
Stream: Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown Stream Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Music Video: Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official Video) Music Video Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official Video)

Recommended Videos

Video: Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video) Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)
Video: Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything (Official Video) Video Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything (Official Video)
Video: Akesse Brempong - Spontaneous Worship Video Akesse Brempong - Spontaneous Worship



Top Articles

1 Sarkodie Rapper shuts down beef with Shatta Walebullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 High Grade Boss Samini rubbishes claims his career has dippedbullet
6 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding scenesbullet
9 King Promise - Abenabullet
10 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
3 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
4 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
5 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
6 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
7 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
8 New Song Samuel Owusu of TV3's Talented Kids releases...bullet
9 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
10 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet

Music

Davido Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US
Double EP Adomaa partners Aftown for the release first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Sept. 8
Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents
Newcomers Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents
Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle
Down Memory Lane Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle
X
Advertisement