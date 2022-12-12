Afro Nation festival returns this December with Meek Mill, Black Sherif and other stars

Afro Nation Pulse Ghana

This highly anticipated next edition of Afro Nation follows up the 2019 landmark African debut in style. This African festival will support local teams to produce the show. Also, it will bring business to as many local vendors as possible, positively impacting Ghana’s cultural and tourism economy.

Over two days, the event will not only play host to beloved artists from the global diaspora, but offer fans a chance to reconnect with the continent and cultures that have shaped the music, arts, and identity of so many across the globe.

The festival promises to deliver an impressive array of today’s hottest artists from Africa and the diaspora. The organization has already confirmed some big names for the festival’s big return.

Rap superstar Meek Mill is the first American to join the bill, marking his first major appearance in Africa. Ghana’s own special guest Stonebwoy is joined by Nigerian party queen Tiwa Savage and king Asake. The legendary duo P-Square, plus Rema, Dadju, CKay, Oxlade, Skepta, coming together with Ghana’s brightest new stars Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.

On top of this, Afro Nation Ghana will host all the leading Amapiano artists Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, and Scorpion Kings who are bringing the hottest sounds of the South African underground to the world.