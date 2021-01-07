“Take Am” is a song that goes out to all the ladies that believe in their guys and stand by them till they make it in life.

It is a song about rewarding this woman with everything she wants now that the man has made it in life.

This is depicted in the line that says, “cos now wey I get all the money my baby I swear ebi you wey go chop.”

Take Am will be released on the January 20, and you can get it where ever you get your music.

You can also support his music by ordering a t-shirt branded with the “Take Am” artwork by requesting for it on all social media handles or sending a WhatsApp message to 0242003782.

Visit www.musicbymov.com for more information and booking.