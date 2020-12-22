The slow-tempo afro-pop song, produced by prodby106 and mixed and mastered by Tombeatz, carries a simple message; forgiveness in relationships and especially marriages. Because Ama Nova believes marriages can grow stronger and longer if only partners find a place in the hearts to forgive each other when they go wrong.

“This song is a very special song to me,” she disclosed in an interview. “60 per cent of the inspiration behind the song was based on a true story. I wrote this song for a close friend who was going through a tough time in her marriage.”

He continued: “Honestly, this is a song that I believe a lot of people can relate to in their daily lives. It speaks about love and forgiveness in our marriages, relationships and even friendships.”

The song, which is tipped to top charts and dominate the airwaves soon, is accompanied a simple but an eye-popping visual which brings Ama Nova’s hidden acting career to bear.

She says the visual to the song portrays how true love feels and sheds light on how couples should manage misunderstandings.

“Just as the song goes, we wanted to portray a video that can speak to the viewer about how love feels like from the beginning of every relationship and how many partners can easily forget about how they felt about each other when there’s a misunderstanding.”

Watch “Calibre” visual which was directed by Some Song Studios below.