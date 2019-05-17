Produced by Kings Beat, the song captures Ded Buddy’s love for a girl he has fallen for.

In the 3:35 minutes long slow-tempo afrobeats record, the silky vocalist delivers soul soothing vocal performance while showing off his romantic side.

“I go fit get over you/I no go get over you/No girl be badder than you/I dey go gaga for you,” Ded Buddy expresses his love for the lady.

This song follows the remix of his hit song “Yebesa” which features Lynx Entertainment label signee, KiDi.

Enjoy “Over You” below and remember to share your comments below.