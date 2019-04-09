Despite Kwesi Arthur pulling out at the eleventh hour due to ‘issues beyond his control,’ massive crowd thronged the Playstation Theatre to witness the definition of afrobeats.

According to comedian Ebaby, who co-hosted the show, over 2,000 fans patronized the concert.

The event, which was organised by Inside LLC, Safacom group and E-Litt Group, aims at giving Ghanaian stars the opportunity to crossover with afrobeats on the American market.

“After realizing the lack of Ghanaian artiste present in the afrobeats scene in America, we decided that we would put together a concert that would be the first of its kind,” the organisers told Enewsgh.

“We hoped to not only highlight the Ghanaian music industry in America but to also display afrobeats to the World. With this idea in mind, we birthed the Afrobeats to The World, Nineteen 57 Concert.”

Lynx Entertainment label artistes; Kuami Eugene and KiDi, Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE) artiste King Promise, AMG Business label fronman Medikal, hiplife/afrobeats duo R2Bees and La Meme Gang group member Darko Vibes illuminated the stage with Killbeatz and DJ Vyrusky on the turntables.

“Each artist put on a memorable performance that the crowd would never forget, proving that Afrobeats is here to stay,” the organisers added.

Watch highlights of their performances below.