LISTEN: Ahkan drops new jam “Man Dey Hustle” with Sheddy and DJ Vyrusky

“Man Dey Hustle” talks about the everyday hustle and hardships among Ghanaians despite having millionaires in our midst.

Ahkan - Man Dey Hustle feat. Sheddy &amp; DJ Vyrusky (Prod. by IB On De Beatz &amp; Citruss Beatzz) play

Ahkan - Man Dey Hustle feat. Sheddy & DJ Vyrusky (Prod. by IB On De Beatz & Citruss Beatzz)

Hits In Motion record label frontman Ahkan has finally dropped his much-awaited single, titled “Man Dey Hustle”.

The song features Nigerian singer Sheddy and multiple award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Vyrusky.

It further reveals how the rich men live lavishly, spend cash on ‘slay queens’ while the poor keep getting poorer.

 The mid-tempo dance track was co-produced by IB On De Beatz  and Citruss Beatzz.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

