Hits In Motion record label frontman Ahkan has finally dropped his much-awaited single, titled “Man Dey Hustle”.

The song features Nigerian singer Sheddy and multiple award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Vyrusky.

“Man Dey Hustle” talks about the everyday hustle and hardships among Ghanaians despite having millionaires in our midst.

It further reveals how the rich men live lavishly, spend cash on ‘slay queens’ while the poor keep getting poorer.

The mid-tempo dance track was co-produced by IB On De Beatz and Citruss Beatzz.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.