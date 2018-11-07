news

Hip-hop musician AJ Nelson has finally unveiled the official tracklist and credit for his upcoming debut album, titled “Africa Rise”.

The album, which was announced a few weeks ago, has been tipped to be one of the best albums produced in 2018.

On October 18, the “Faith” rapper dropped the official cover artwork for the album, attracting good critiques from industry people.

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise?

“Africa Rise” album has 16 songs with collaborations from local and international artistes.

The album features Ayat, Cabum, Worlasi, Cheche, US Grammys contributing producer and rapper Ohene Savant, and some top rising artistes.

Cheche produced, mixed and mastered 50 per cent of the album while TheReapRz, Genius Selection, Azee Burner, Shizzy and Ohene Savant did the rest of the production job.

Check out the tracklist and credits below.

Africa Rise album tracklist

1. Kwanto feat. Kliff Wonder (Prod. by Cheche)

2. Forward feat. Worlasi (Prod. by TheReapRz)

3. Brother feat. Cheche & Suzzy Blaq (Prod. by Cheche)

4. How Come feat. Ohene Savant (Prod. by Cheche)

5. I No Go Lie (Prod. by Ohene Savant)

6. Africa Rise feat. Suzzy Blaq (Prod. by Genius Selection)

7. Beautiful feat. Jay Smalls (Prod. by Cheche)

8. Marafagni (Love) feat. Miking (Prod. by Cheche)

9. I Pray feat. Ayat (Prod. by Shizzy)

10. Bibia feat. Dee Tutu (Prod. by Azee Burner)

11. Tomorrow (Prod. by Cheche)

12. Weytin feat. Cabum, De’ Lion & Lala (Prod. by Cabum)

13. Mansa Ba feat. Cheche (Prod. by Ohene Savant)

14. V.O.A (Prod. by Cheche)

15. Message (Prod. by Azee Burner)

16. I Dey Here (Prod. by Cheche)