Tracklist: AJ Nelson features Worlasi, Ayat, Cabum, others on upcoming “Africa Rise” album

The album, which was announced a few weeks ago, has been tipped to be one of the best albums produced in 2018.

AJ Nelson play

AJ Nelson

Hip-hop musician AJ Nelson has finally unveiled the official tracklist and credit for his upcoming debut album, titled “Africa Rise”.

On October 18, the “Faith” rapper dropped the official cover artwork for the album, attracting good critiques from industry people.

AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover play

AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover

“Africa Rise” album has 16 songs with collaborations from local and international artistes.

The album features Ayat, Cabum, Worlasi, Cheche, US Grammys contributing producer and rapper Ohene Savant, and some top rising artistes.

Cheche produced, mixed and mastered 50 per cent of the album while TheReapRz, Genius Selection, Azee Burner, Shizzy and Ohene Savant did the rest of the production job.

Check out the tracklist and credits below.

play AJ Nelson

 

Africa Rise album tracklist

1. Kwanto feat. Kliff Wonder (Prod. by Cheche)

2. Forward feat. Worlasi (Prod. by TheReapRz)

3. Brother feat. Cheche & Suzzy Blaq (Prod. by Cheche)

4. How Come feat. Ohene Savant (Prod. by Cheche)

5. I No Go Lie (Prod. by Ohene Savant)

6. Africa Rise feat. Suzzy Blaq (Prod. by Genius Selection)

7. Beautiful feat. Jay Smalls (Prod. by Cheche)

8. Marafagni (Love) feat. Miking (Prod. by Cheche)

9. I Pray feat. Ayat (Prod. by Shizzy)

10. Bibia feat. Dee Tutu (Prod. by Azee Burner)

11. Tomorrow (Prod. by Cheche)

12. Weytin feat. Cabum, De’ Lion & Lala (Prod. by Cabum)

13. Mansa Ba feat. Cheche (Prod. by Ohene Savant)

14. V.O.A (Prod. by Cheche)

15. Message (Prod. by Azee Burner)

16. I Dey Here (Prod. by Cheche)

