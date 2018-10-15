AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23

news

Corna Rock record label artiste AJ Nelson has announced the official release date for his upcoming “Africa Rise” album.

The “Power to the People” rapper who announced his debut album on October 9 has finalised on the release date.

According to him, the album will drop on Friday, November 23, 2018.

“Guys, the wait is almost over, the #AfricaRiseAlbum comes out on the 23rd of November! Spread the word. The truth is back, real diamond in a dirt, no need to pretend!” AJ Nelson tweeted.

The former GH Brothers record label signee rose to prominence in the year 2012 with his hit single, “Faith” featuring Jay Ghartey.

He has worked with some prominent artistes including Dancehall stars: Jupitar and Epixode, and Ghanaian international Afropop songstress, Wiyaala.