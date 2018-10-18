AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover

He made the unveiling just a few days after announcing the official album release date.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
He made the unveiling just a few days after announcing the official album release date.
The “Power to the People” rapper unveiled the cover artwork via social media with the message: “Official Artwork For The #AfricaRiseAlbum! The flock of pigeons you see represent us, moving in one direction peacefully together to achieve our African dream, which is to be free from all form of oppression and to be loved by one another!”
View this post on Instagram
This Is Official Artwork For The #AfricaRiseAlbum ! The flock of seagull pigeons you see represent us,moving in one direction peacefully together to achieve our #emo#w4E=##frican dream,which is to be free from all form of oppressions and to be loved by one another! If you know what you like you wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have a difficulty envisaging it! Photo by @KalpeshLathigra Designed by @Junero_Lawrence .. Pls make it go viral,I believe simplicity sells . #AfricaRiseAlbum @PlayAfrica @aftownmusic
READ MORE: Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content
The cover artwork appears very dark featuring white doves with AJ Nelson’s name and the album title debossed on it.
It’s not clear what the features on the album cover artwork represent – but definitely has a link with Africa.
The album is scheduled for release on Friday, November 23 via Ghana’s top online music streaming and purchasing stores; Aftown and Play Africa.