Photo: AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover

He made the unveiling just a few days after announcing the official album release date.

AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover play

AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover

Rapper AJ Nelson has finally unveiled the official cover artwork for his upcoming album, titled “Africa Rise”.

He made the unveiling just a few days after announcing the official album release date.

The “Power to the People” rapper unveiled the cover artwork via social media with the message: “Official Artwork For The #AfricaRiseAlbum! The flock of pigeons you see represent us, moving in one direction peacefully together to achieve our African dream, which is to be free from all form of oppression and to be loved by one another!”

READ MORE: Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content

The cover artwork appears very dark featuring white doves with AJ Nelson’s name and the album title debossed on it.

It’s not clear what the features on the album cover artwork represent – but definitely has a link with Africa.

The album is scheduled for release on Friday, November 23 via Ghana’s top online music streaming and purchasing stores; Aftown and Play Africa.

