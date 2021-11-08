He titles the seven-track 'Too Odd For This' and released it on his birthday 5th of November. A.JAY who carved his stage name from his real name Anthony Johnson is an Afro-dancehall & Afrobeat artist who hails from Rivers State, Nigeria.
A.JAY Oddlad finally drops 'Too Odd For This' 7-track EP to mark his birthday (LISTEN)
Talented and versatile Nigerian musician, A.JAY Oddlad, who is also based in Ghana has released his much anticipated E.P.
On his brand new 'Too Odd For This' EP, A.JAY Oddlad has songs like 'Amazing Grace', 'Nuff', 'Awurade', 'Yanga' and others as he went on a journey to share his life experiences and growth on the project.
The project, by the artist also known for his weirdly controversial appearances, has been gaining wild attention among good Afro dancehall lovers as it is now available on all music platforms.
A.JAY Oddlad has been in the music space for some years now has grabbed some awards. He won the best foreign-based Nigerian act at the Top Naija Music awards 2017 edition. Check out his new project below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.
