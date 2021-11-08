A.JAY Oddlad finally drops 'Too Odd For This' 7-track EP to mark his birthday (LISTEN)

On his brand new 'Too Odd For This' EP, A.JAY Oddlad has songs like 'Amazing Grace', 'Nuff', 'Awurade', 'Yanga' and others as he went on a journey to share his life experiences and growth on the project.

The project, by the artist also known for his weirdly controversial appearances, has been gaining wild attention among good Afro dancehall lovers as it is now available on all music platforms.