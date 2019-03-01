And out of the many nominations, Sarkodie’s SarkCess Music label signee is expecting not less than four accolades on the awards night.

He made this statement during an interview on TV3’s Music Music on Saturday.

Akwaboah, who is legally known as Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, says he is highly expectant of the 20th edition of the flagship music awards.

The musician behind the “Matters of the Heart” album said videos of songs on that album will be out in 2019.

Among the hit songs on that album are “Hye Me Bo”, “Love Unfair” and “Obiba”.

He has so far won received five nominations at the VGMAs, having won one – “Songwriter of the Year” in 2010.