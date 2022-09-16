Akwaboah mobilises support for Black Stars with new single' Bring Back the Love'

According to Akwaboah, Ghana has the potential to win the World Cup and this is the song that will propel the Black Stars to ultimate victory in Qatar and beyond.

“We all need to play our role and back our Black Stars in unity and in spirit. It is time to bring back the love.”

The song “Bring back the love” seeks to engage football fans all over the world in support of Ghana’s 4th appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. It rides on nostalgia, love and affection and the rhythmic tunes will surely galvanise many behind Team Ghana.

Some celebrities such as Kofi Kinaata, Frema Adunyame, Pope Skinny, Donzy, Fameye among others have already taken to social media to throw their support behind “Bring back the love” which has created a trend where people post videos of themselves trying out football tricks using the #bringbackthelove.