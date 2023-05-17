I composed 'Alomo Gyata' out of broken heart - Aligata App (VIDEO)

Talking about the song in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, he said it is a broken heart song that captures what he was going through at the time he composed the song.

The song was sampled from the Highlife hit song "Akwankwaa Hiani" by Noble Adu Kwasi.

Detailing what made him jump on the instrumentals of the song to create his now viral freestyle, he said “well, that song was written out of a broken heart experience, I have like 30 songs written out of broken heart…It is a pure broken heart song. But I liked the beat, so when I heard the beat, I was like today I am not doing anything in the house so let me go and download the beat…so I downloaded and used it.

“I edited it myself and I knew what I wanted to say but I had luck with words at the time, so when I got hold of the microphone then I started singing and it’s been over five months ago,” he said.

According to Aligata, he holds a degree from the University of Ghana. “I started school at St Anthony’s in South Odorkor Dansoman, then I proceeded to Sweduo Secondary School, and then I went to the University of Ghana.

before I came to the University of the Street, …I was in school so I couldn’t attend lectures on the street, so after school then I started full-time hustling on the street because I don’t prefer working for people, I want to do things for myself," he disclosed.

Aligata also revealed that “it was football initially, but in 2014 I decided to officially start music, so my first song I featured Kalyboss, I received massive love from the bloggers at the time and because Kalyboss was also hot, the song went viral.”