Alikoto who doubles as a music executive has so far worked with labels and musicians such as DJ Mensah, Efya, Sarkodie, Joey B, Darkovibes, La Meme Gang, Hammer of The Last Two, Bosom P-Yung, DJ Paak, Famous Bobson,
Alikoto pursues fight against Mental Health with 'Bosuo' music
Ghanaian entrepreneur, food scientist and creative, Samson Osei known widely as Alikoto has ventured into music with an initiative to help fight against mental health issues.
The food scientist's tall list of music industry players he worked with includes Iphxne Dj, Warner Music UK, and Universal Music among many others.
In times where noise pollution and distractions have become very rampant, there is a need for music that helps calm the mind, body and soul and create a conducive atmosphere for relaxation, sleep, focus, meditation and calm.
Bosuo, which is a Twi word that translates to morning dew, has been carefully created by Alikoto, to put the minds, bodies and souls of listeners in a relaxing mood.
Alikoto employs indigenous African instruments like the wooden Xylophone, Djembe, Marimba, Wooden Mallet and Viola in the making of Bosuo which brings a soothing African vibe to this New Age type of music.
This song was made possible by the collaborative effort of Smokey The Creator who helped bring certain melodies and ideas by Alikoto to being.
