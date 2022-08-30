Alikoto pursues fight against Mental Health with 'Bosuo' music

The food scientist's tall list of music industry players he worked with includes Iphxne Dj, Warner Music UK, and Universal Music among many others.

In times where noise pollution and distractions have become very rampant, there is a need for music that helps calm the mind, body and soul and create a conducive atmosphere for relaxation, sleep, focus, meditation and calm.

Bosuo, which is a Twi word that translates to morning dew, has been carefully created by Alikoto, to put the minds, bodies and souls of listeners in a relaxing mood.

Alikoto employs indigenous African instruments like the wooden Xylophone, Djembe, Marimba, Wooden Mallet and Viola in the making of Bosuo which brings a soothing African vibe to this New Age type of music.