Ama Nova dishes out colourful visual for “7 Miles” (WATCH)

“The visual is very colourful, with the background of the flags of various African countries representing unity,” Ama Nova says about the visual. “Also, I chose to perform with an all-girl band called ‘Lipstick Band’. This can only mean; I stand for women empowerment. I want women to support each other and to be heard.”
According to Ama Nova, the mid-tempo afro-pop song produced by Bodybeatz, and mixed and mastered by Tombeatz, is inspired by a true-life event between an old couple.
“70 per cent of the lyrics were as a result of how I witnessed a very respectable man in church disrespect his older wife in front of a lot of people,” she revealed.