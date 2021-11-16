Amaarae becomes first Ghanaian to debut Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Billboard Chart tweeted on November 15, 2021, to announce the feat of Amaarae.

“@amaarae & @moliymusic’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money,” featuring @KALIUCHIS, debuts at No. 80 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Amaarae and Moliy their first career entries on the chart,” the tweet read.

Amaarae herself reacted happily to her debut charting on Billboard.

She wrote: “Well, here we are.”

Moliy also believes she’s not the only Ghanaian musician on Billboard but thanked the legendary Osibisa for making way.

“Apparently, I’m not one of the first Ghanaians to be on Billboard, s/o to Osibisa for paving the way. #GhanaToTheWorld #GhanaianWomenToTheWorld!"

Aside from Billboard, “Sad Girlz Luv Money” is number one on ShazamUSChart, beating the likes of Lil Nax and Adele.

Some Ghanaians on Twitter are reacting to the news.

Twitter user Phiona Okumu said: “Do just one thing for me guys. The *very* next time any corporate, any brand any fucking company comes on here to say they throwing they weight behind black women make sure you demand to speak to the black women.”