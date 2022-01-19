RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Amaarae hits another global mark as she emerges Spotify's Equal artist of the month

Selorm Tali

Amaarae has bagged a win for Ghanaian and African female creators.

Amaarae releases new single, 'Fancy.' (Platoon)
In an announced today by Spotify, the Ghanaian breakout star has been named to join the EQUAL Music Programme by the music streaming platform as Artist of the Month.

The red-gold-green nation’s global sensation is the cover of Spotify's EQUAL Africa playlist, which compiles music from "the fiercest African women making waves".

Spotify EQUAL strictly focuses on amplifying the voices of women in the music industry, as only 25% of artistes on the charts are female, according to a study by Spotify-funded USC Annenberg.

The EQUAL programme spans seven categories, which include the EQUAL Artists of the Month and the EQUAL local playlists, where Amaarae represents the January 2022 selection.

I'm incredibly proud to be EQUAL's Artist of the Month in recognition of all the barriers my creative work looks to break. It's a win for Ghanaian and African female creators,” says Amaarae.

This wouldn't be the first time the New York-born, Ama Serwah Genfi is making waves across borders. In November 2016, she became the second Ghanaian to debut Billboard Hot 100 Chart with her “Sad Girlz Luv Money,” song which features Kali Uchiz.

The song debuted at #80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in November 2021, 50 years after Ghanaian-English Afro-rock band Osibisa first paved the way.

Gyakie
Gyakie Pulse Ghana

Today, the entertainer known to her social media fans as “Fountain Baby” follows in the footsteps of fellow Ghanaian female star Gyakie who, with her selection in April last year, became the first African woman to partner with Spotify for EQUAL.

Other African artistes to have been featured on EQUAL include Kenya’s SSARU and Muthoni Drummer Queen, Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, and South Africa’s DBN Gogo.

