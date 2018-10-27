Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges

The twist that shocked both contestants and audience was when the judges were supposed to save one person from the bottom three.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges play

Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges

After the eviction last week that saw 2 of the RnB singers leaving the competition, the contestants were again dealt another blow as 1 was evicted from the competition before their live performance on Tuesday, October 23 at the National Theatre.

It was yet another night filled with amazing talents as the remaining 9 contestants displayed their incredible talents by performing to their own songs with the help from their beatmakers, Mix Master Garzy, Magnom and DJ Breezy who produced these songs.

Unfortunately, the journey of acoustic, who was supposed to be the 10th contestant, was cut short even before the performances for the night.

The twist that shocked both contestants and audience was when the judges were supposed to save one person from the bottom three i.e. Amakye, acoustic and Kay Jay but made the decision to save two instead, making Acoustic the third contestants to be evicted from the competition. 

The ‘Bright Moment’ went to Erza Tamaa the previous week but, it was rapper Awal who impressed the judges hence won this week. He gets a brand new phone and airtime from MTN.

play Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts

The judges, Francis Doku, Eazzy and Kaywa were joined by producer Jah Master Jay who had the sole task of judging the performance of the contestants with their various field of expertise, and they did just that on the night.

Anticipation is high as these 9 remaining contestants perform back to back hit songs from Africa this Tuesday at 6 pm and every other Tuesday at the National Theater.

The show airs on Saturdays on TV3 at 8 pm, GHOne TV and TV Africa at 7:30 pm, Kessben TV at 4 pm and Tv3 at 8 pm. And on Sundays on 4syte TV at 5 pm, Joy Prime at 6:30 pm, UTV at 3 pm, Homebase TV at 4 pm, Maxx TV at 8 pm, Oceans TV and TV XYZ at 6 pm.

You can also keep your favourite contestant in the competition by texting their names to the shortcode 1747 on all networks.

 MTN Hitmaker is an MTN Ghana initiative with support from Holy Trinity Spa and 2nd Image. The show is produced by Charterhouse Productions.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

LISTEN: Singer FreshBoi Arnold drops new banger "Omalicha" LISTEN: Singer FreshBoi Arnold drops new banger "Omalicha"
10 things that have happened in Ghana music since Shatta Wale’s Reign album and Billboard Charts entry 10 things that have happened in Ghana music since Shatta Wale’s Reign album and Billboard Charts entry
LISTEN: Ahkan drops new jam “Man Dey Hustle” with Sheddy and DJ Vyrusky LISTEN: Ahkan drops new jam “Man Dey Hustle” with Sheddy and DJ Vyrusky
Stonebwoy explains why he removed Sean Paul collab from “Epistles of Mama” album Stonebwoy explains why he removed Sean Paul collab from “Epistles of Mama” album
Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this week Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this week
Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Wale Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Top Ghanaian songs on Youtube Top Ghanaian songs on Youtube
Chymny Crane – Advice Yourself Chymny Crane – Advice Yourself
Music Video: Strongman - Undefined Music Video: Strongman - Undefined



Top Articles

1 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Chartsbullet
2 Stonebwoy explains why he removed Sean Paul collab from “Epistles of...bullet
3 Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this weekbullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Walebullet
6 10 things that have happened in Ghana music since Shatta...bullet
7 Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from “Epistles of Mama” album,...bullet
8 How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Chartsbullet
9 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
10 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Music Video: Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video: Medikal - How Much remix ft. Sarkodie, Omar Sterlingbullet
4 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
5 Music Video: Strongman - Undefinedbullet
6 Chymny Crane – Advice Yourselfbullet
7 Music Video: Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waitingbullet
8 Music Video: Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet
9 Music Video KODA - Hosannabullet
10 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet

Music

Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity
WATCH: Shegah finally drops "Let's Go Remake" featuring Naji Star, Seeta Kamani & Tsoobi
Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugene
WATCH: Jupitar drops "Eternity" with Kuami Eugene
Ministry of Trade adopts Okyeame Kwame's 'Made in Ghana' song
Ministry of Trade adopts Okyeame Kwame's 'Made in Ghana' song
4 music videos where Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been together in 7 years
X
Advertisement