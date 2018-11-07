Pulse.com.gh logo
Amakye Dede, Kuami Eugene in a pre-Christmas clash at London concert

Abrantie Amakye Dede Live in London will bring together lovers of authentic good music from all walks of life to converge under a charged atmosphere to enjoy a tasteful blend of old and urban performances

This may not happen again — a one-night electrifying experience with the legendary Amakye Dede, who will on December 1, 2018 test the live performance prowess of young afrobeats and highlife musician, Kuami Eugene at a major highlife night concert in London.

Abrantie Amakye Dede Live in London will bring together lovers of authentic good music from all walks of life to converge under a charged atmosphere to enjoy a tasteful blend of old and urban performances — the very best from the rare and indigenous African sounds and melodies.

The event will come off live at the Dominion Center, London. It promises to be the biggest highlife concert ever to hit Britain and probably the biggest test for most of the dynamic artistes on the bill - from the iconic Wutah, Nana Fofie, Ayedem, A Star (the Kupe hitmaker), and many other outstanding performers who are musically poised to give their topmost showmanship on the night.

It doesn't end there. The ultimate night is packed with unending surprises - as there will also be an amazing on-stage performance by Kumawood actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, with the official MC for the event, being award-winning sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang - Countryman Songo. It's a night no one will want to miss for anything. Live music, laughter, dance and night of unforgettable delightful nostalgia as highlife is the true spirit of African highlife is ignited at the heart of London.

The Amakye Dede live in London is being organized by MayDay Entertainment in partnership with Salt Media. Grab your tickets from https://shoobs.com/events/32828/amakye-dede-live.

