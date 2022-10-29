Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Efya, and Samini headline African Legends Night in December

The African Legends Night is a high-profile concert that recognizes and celebrates African musicians who are considered living legends.

Over the ten-year period, the event has witnessed over 20 headliners and close to 50 performances by authentic African musicians from a number of African countries such as Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, DR. Congo, Namibia, and South Africa among others.

In marking the 10th anniversary, the concert will for the first time be hosted in December, offering a new “December In Ghana” event experience for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.

New additions to this year’s celebrations are the creation of the African Legends Hall of Fame and the setting up of the African Legends Digital Museum to document the recognition of African music legends.

“With our legendary headline line-up for the concert coupled with these new initiatives, what African Legends Night promises this year is something that will certainly push the show to greater heights,” said Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance.

“Ten years of building a pan-African concert like African Legends Night goes to the core of our organization’s brand purpose of “Talk to Us, Talk to Africa”. When the idea of African Legends Night was birthed, we had a plan of creating a premium Pan-African concert that truly celebrates music legends across the African Continent.”

Speaking at the media launch, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Akwasi Agyeman said music tourism has become a major global trend where people move around countries to experience entertainment and cultural activities including musical concerts.

Mr. Agyeman said the Ghana Tourism Authority has taken a deliberate policy to position Ghana as the best destination for music tourism, especially in December, and commended Global Media Alliance for hosting the African Legends Night in December which has been endorsed by the GTA under the Beyond The Return initiative.

Since its inception, the event has celebrated music legends on the African continent including Hugh Masekela, Daddy Lumba, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kojo Antwi, Femi Kuti, Amakye Dede, Kanda Bongoman, Awilo Longomba, George Darko, Ofie Kudjo, Freddie Meiway, Ben Brako, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Samini, Nana Tuffuor, Akosua Adjepong, Amandzeba 2Face Idibia, Nat Brew, Aka Blay among many others.

These legends together with other amazing talents such as Wiyaala, Steve Bedi, Yaa Yaa (Bertha), Lady May, Trigmatic, Becca, eShun, Efya, Dela Hayes and her all-female band and others have thrilled tens of thousands of patrons.

“These legends have played major shows, won multiple awards – both local and international and they have given a night masterpiece of performances that have created indelible marks in the hearts and minds of the audience,” said Jerry Ofori, Head of Events at Global Media Alliance.

Hugh Masekela was the first headline artist for African Legends Night. He was also the first act to do a back-to-back performance the following year.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka was the first Female Headline Performer for the African Legends Night in 2016. That year was a female-dominated concert with Akosua Agyapong, Wiyaala, Becca, and eShun.

The show for the first time had an all-Ghanaian lined-up in 2018. Headliners were Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, and Samini. That event sold out. This was the first time in many years that Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba performed on the same stage in Ghana.

In 2019, the concert witnessed for the first time two-foreign African music greats as part of the Headliners Awilo Longomba and 2Face also known publicly as 2Baba.