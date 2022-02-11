Beef Alert; Ambolley slams Okyeame Kwame for dragging him to court over MUSIGA loan

“Okyeame Kwame is a junior rapper. You want to take a senior musician to court because I said some of you guys took loans and everything from MUSIGA office?... I haven’t insulted you that you’ve gone to steal or you’ve gone to bear false witness," he said.

"Taking a loan and, you, a junior rapper, want to take a senior rapper, senior singer, senior composer, and everything to court? I’ll prove him wrong,” the 'Who Go Pay' singer said in an interview with Joy News.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley was served with a writ of summons in August 2020 after lawyers of Okyeame Kwame filed a defamatory case against him. Ambolley during a 3FM interview is reported to have alleged that former president of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour) gave Okyeame Kwame and other friends of his GH¢50,000 each from the GH¢2m that was given to the union by the government in 2012.

Hours after the claim, Okyeame Kwame, through his lawyer Bobby Banson ESQ of Smith & Adelaide legal firm, asked Ambolley to retract the statement or be sued if he fails to do so within 72 hours.

Failing to retract and apologize within 72 hours, Okyeame Kwame through his lawyers filed the case.

"We have been trying to give this writ to Mr Gyadu-Blau Ambolley since March this year but the bailiff couldn’t find him to deliver. So pls if you know where the legend is, pls tell him the court is looking for Him. He must report within 8 days. This document is legal. Thank You," Okyeame Kwame said in a post on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

But in reply, Mr Ambolley in his interview with JoyNews said he has intentionally snubbed Okyeame Kwame.

“He started last year, sending me bailiffs… I snubbed him because I know that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Also, I was waiting for the case to be big so that I can prove my evidence for the whole world to see. Because there is no reason for me to get up and fabricate something on Okyeame,” he said.