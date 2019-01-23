According to the Ghanaian fast-rising rapper, the response from fans after dropping the song has been very massive, “this is my first song I have seen the ladies cheer to” – he said.

As a form of boasting the song, Amerado is embarking on a challenge to award the most loyal fans who could intensively spread the song across the social media platforms.

In short video with Ghanafuo.com, he disclosed that fans are to make a 30 seconds snap video, post on social media with the hashtag #MempeChallenge and tag him on his official accounts which is Amerado Burner on Facebook and @amerado_burner on Twitter/Instagram.

After reposting, the fan with the highest views get GHC 500, followed by GHC 300 for the second and GHC 200 for the third.

The one-month event is expected to end by February 20, 2019.