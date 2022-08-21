Unfortunately, things didn't go too well for Amerado Burna in his recent lyrical battle with Lyrical Joe as he included Shatta Bandle the young rich self-acclaimed billionaire in the lyrical war.
Amerado apologizes to Shatta Bandle for using his teeth to jab Lyrical Joe
Amerado has proven countless times that he is a 'beef lover' and will go any length to entertain music lovers with rap jabs targeted to any rapper that becomes his prey.
The rapper on his ‘Sin No More’ diss track compared Lyrical Joe’s streams to the teeth of Shatta Bandle. A reference that incurred the wrath of the young rich billionaire who launched a scathing attack on Amerado in a video he recorded and shared online.
"Amerado, let me warn you, if you are fighting someone, don't bring me inside. For the f**k you went to f**k your mother, you think that you are grown. Be careful, I am a rich man. I don't enter beggar’s matter. F**k you.," angry Shatta Bandle said.
"Just because you have gone to marry your grandmother you think you are grown. You are a fool. You are mad,” he added.
Following the warning, Amerado whilst speaking UTV’s United Showbiz last night admitted to stepping on Shatta Bandle’s toes. Accordingly, he apologized to the socialite.
“I want to say a big sorry to you, big bro. I know I’m taller than you but you’re older than I am. Please, forgive me,” Amerado said.
