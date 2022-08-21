Amerado apologizes to Shatta Bandle for using his teeth to jab Lyrical Joe

The rapper on his ‘Sin No More’ diss track compared Lyrical Joe’s streams to the teeth of Shatta Bandle. A reference that incurred the wrath of the young rich billionaire who launched a scathing attack on Amerado in a video he recorded and shared online.

"Amerado, let me warn you, if you are fighting someone, don't bring me inside. For the f**k you went to f**k your mother, you think that you are grown. Be careful, I am a rich man. I don't enter beggar’s matter. F**k you.," angry Shatta Bandle said.

"Just because you have gone to marry your grandmother you think you are grown. You are a fool. You are mad,” he added.

Following the warning, Amerado whilst speaking UTV’s United Showbiz last night admitted to stepping on Shatta Bandle’s toes. Accordingly, he apologized to the socialite.