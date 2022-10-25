Amerado finally releases his much-anticipated G.I.N.A album

There are several songs on the album including Nyame Dada, No Stress, Grace, Got You, Pay Me, 666, Back To Sender, Black Change, You Are The One, and Ha Ha Ha.

Two tracks from the album, Back To Sender and Grace, that were released a few weeks ago have received over 10 million streams across all digital streaming services.

The album features prolific and relevant musicians in Ghana and across our borders including S1mba (UK), Efya (Ghana), Fameye (Ghana), Laioung (Italy), Lasmid (Ghana), Eno Barony (Ghana) Gidochi (Ghana), and Epixode (Ghana).

The album, according to Amerado, has seen the introduction of a new genre called Afrorap.