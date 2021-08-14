Amerado, MOG Music, Eno Barony, Pappy Kojo, others make top 10 music videos of the week

Another two-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) “Male Vocalist of the Year” winner Knii Lante landed himself on this week’s list with the visual for “This Thing” – one of the two songs he released two weeks ago.

“Na Today” hitmaker Okese 1 picks a Spanish title for his new love song and is accompanied by a colourful visual.

Amerado finally drops the visual for his collaborative effort with Kofi Jamar; Pappy Kojo goes naughty with Magnom and Kelvynboy on their latest collaboration; Opanka appreciates people with Down syndrome on “Eba Aba Fie”; Kweku Darlington grabs BBNaija’s Laycon for a big collaboration; and more.

See below the top 10 music videos of the week:

1. Lasmid - Father feat. Mr Drew

The Highly Spiritual is eager to blow and knows that with God's help, he will achieve his goal. In this Prince Dovlo-directed visual, he gives up on alcohol and smoke and hits the street where his goal was finally realised.

2. MOGmusic - Yesu featuring Joe Mettle

The 2021 VGMA "Male Vocalist of the Year" brings together his team and featured artiste, Joe Mettle, to a serene environment where they sing a soothing hymn to the glory of God.

3. Okese1 - Te Amo

The "Na Today" hitmaker demonstrates how men should treat their girls and learn to never give up on them in this David Duncan-directed visual.

4. Pappy Kojo - Nampa Feat. Magnom & Kelvynboy

Pappy Kojo, Magnom and Kelvynboy storm the countryside in search of beautiful girls. The T. Sangari and Jason Gaisie-directed visual contains explicit content.

5. Amerado, Kofi Jamar - We Outside

The MicBurnerz label frontman and his Kumerican counterpart, Kofi Jamar, storm London streets and parks to announce their arrival in the game.

6. Opanka - Eka Aba Fie ft. Shatta Wale

Imagine taking someone's car for flex and it crashes? Or imagine being broke and impregnating your girl? That's what the visual for Opanka's viral song "Eka Aba Fie" portrays.

7. Kweku Darlington - Aketesia feat. Laycon & Medikal

Exceptional directing skill is displayed in this eye-popping visual.

8. Kwaakwa - Problem

The Project Fame star brings South Africa’s typical visual to this Ghana-Naija infused jam.

9. Knii Lante - This Thing

Knii Lante goes on picnics and hangs out with his baby girl in this Mccoy-directed visual.

10. Eno Barony - The Next Chapter