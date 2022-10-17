Amerado outlines tracklist for his debut album, ‘G.I.N.A’

It would be recalled that, a few weeks ago, the award-winning Ghanaian rapper and performing artiste took to social media to announce the completion and the official release date for his first ever studio album dubbed, ‘G.I.N.A’.

In an update of events, Amerado has shared the tracklist for the upcoming album. Taking to his verified Facebook page, Amerado posted an artwork that houses songs and featured artists alongside producers on the upcoming project.