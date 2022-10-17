Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented rap artiste and ‘Yeete Nsem’ honcho has been the center of attraction, churning out back-to-back hits and also delivering classic verses on songs he features on.
Amerado outlines tracklist for his debut album, ‘G.I.N.A’
2022 3Music Awards rapper of the year, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, better known within the showbiz space as Amerado is set to publish his debut studio album.
It would be recalled that, a few weeks ago, the award-winning Ghanaian rapper and performing artiste took to social media to announce the completion and the official release date for his first ever studio album dubbed, ‘G.I.N.A’.
In an update of events, Amerado has shared the tracklist for the upcoming album. Taking to his verified Facebook page, Amerado posted an artwork that houses songs and featured artists alongside producers on the upcoming project.
‘G.I.N.A’ happens to be an acronym for ‘God Is Never Asleep’ and will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
