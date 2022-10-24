The service which is called Premiere Access allows fans who are termed as supporters to donate to the artist or their projects. These supporters earn the right to exclusive content from the artists
Amerado partners Audiomack to outdoor four songs off his GINA Album
In preparation for his maiden career album GINA which is one of the most anticipated body of work this year, Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Amerado has partnered with Africa’s biggest streaming platform, Audiomack, to outdoor four new songs off the album.
He made the announcement on his social media pages:
According to the tracklists released by the rapper, the songs ‘Back 2 Sender’ and ‘Grace ft Lasmid’ which are already out have surpassed a total of over 4 Million streams on the platform.
The four new songs available for premiere access are ‘Nyame Dada ft Fameye’, ‘No Stress ft S1mba’, ‘Pay Me’ and ‘Black Change ft Gidochi’.
The service runs from Thursday 20th October 2022 till the full album officially drops on 25th October 2022.
The award-winning Ghanaian rapper and performing artiste took to social media a couple of weeks ago to announce the completion and the official release date for his first ever studio album dubbed, ‘G.I.N.A’.
‘G.I.N.A’ happens to be an acronym for ‘God Is Never Asleep’ and will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
