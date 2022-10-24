Amerado partners Audiomack to outdoor four songs off his GINA Album

He made the announcement on his social media pages:

According to the tracklists released by the rapper, the songs ‘Back 2 Sender’ and ‘Grace ft Lasmid’ which are already out have surpassed a total of over 4 Million streams on the platform.

The four new songs available for premiere access are ‘Nyame Dada ft Fameye’, ‘No Stress ft S1mba’, ‘Pay Me’ and ‘Black Change ft Gidochi’.

The service runs from Thursday 20th October 2022 till the full album officially drops on 25th October 2022.

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper and performing artiste took to social media a couple of weeks ago to announce the completion and the official release date for his first ever studio album dubbed, ‘G.I.N.A’.