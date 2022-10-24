RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Amerado partners Audiomack to outdoor four songs off his GINA Album

Dorcas Agambila

In preparation for his maiden career album GINA which is one of the most anticipated body of work this year, Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Amerado has partnered with Africa’s biggest streaming platform, Audiomack, to outdoor four new songs off the album.

Amerado
Amerado

The service which is called Premiere Access allows fans who are termed as supporters to donate to the artist or their projects. These supporters earn the right to exclusive content from the artists

Read Also

He made the announcement on his social media pages:

According to the tracklists released by the rapper, the songs ‘Back 2 Sender’ and ‘Grace ft Lasmid’ which are already out have surpassed a total of over 4 Million streams on the platform.

The four new songs available for premiere access are ‘Nyame Dada ft Fameye’, ‘No Stress ft S1mba’, ‘Pay Me’ and ‘Black Change ft Gidochi’.

The service runs from Thursday 20th October 2022 till the full album officially drops on 25th October 2022.

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper and performing artiste took to social media a couple of weeks ago to announce the completion and the official release date for his first ever studio album dubbed, ‘G.I.N.A’.

‘G.I.N.A’ happens to be an acronym for ‘God Is Never Asleep’ and will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akon

I got a hair transplant worth $7,500, Akon reveals

Ckay, Tems and Burna Boy

Nigerian superstars dominate newly-created American Music Awards Afrobeats category

Bisa Kdei and Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade spotted in Ghana working with Bisa K’dei

Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album

Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ debuts no. 12 on Billboard world albums