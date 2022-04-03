Angélique Kidjo beats Rocky Dawuni, Wizkid and others to win Best Global Music Album at 64th Grammys

The 'Meant For Me' singer beat competition from Ghana's Rocky Dawuni who has been nominated in the same category alongside Wizkid, Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti.

The winner for the category has been announced on social media by Recording Academy with a tweet that says "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'Mother Nature' @angeliquekidjo #GRAMMYs".

The win becomes the fourth time Angélique Kidjo has grabbed a Grammy award. The award ceremony is happening tonight in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show was scheduled to happen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Mon, January 31, 2022, but the Recording Academy postponed it due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Rocky Dawuni at the Grammys Pulse Ghana

Before the announcement a few minutes ago, Ghanaian music lovers have been anticipating for Rocky Dawuni to grab the award as this becomes his second nomination at the globally prestigious music awards show.