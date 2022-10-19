ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist

Following the release of her very controversial and confrontational single "Toxic", the artiste again aims to serenade listeners with an entire body of work to leave music fans in awe. She finds a way to express pain, vulnerability, love, faith & vigor through melodic sonics and charismatic yet relatable lyrics in this masterpiece of an EP she themes "TIS25" (This Is Still 25).

Pulse Ghana

Aniitablonde’s music is sure to become one to reckon with in no time as her powerful voice, uniqueness, and versatility are not just a statement but a game changer. Her debut project TIS25 (This Is Still 25) is a genre-fluid extended playlist, which consists of Pop, Hip-hop, Reggae, and Trap with Afrobeats as its core base.

Music reaches a deeper part of listeners when it comes from a place of genuine experiences and with the rush of emotions at first listening to this impeccable project, you can tell that it is nothing else but her truth.

TIS25 (This Is Still 25) by Aniitablonde is OUT NOW and available on all platforms worldwide. The talented artiste urges listeners to download, share, stream and bask in the goodness of pure "eargasm”.

Pulse Ghana