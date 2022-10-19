RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist

Pulse Mix

Nigerian-born singer Anita Osikweme Osikhena who is known for her performance name AniitaBlonde and currently doing music commercially in Ghana releases her Ep.

ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist
ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist

Aniitablonde is an exceptional artist as an embodiment of beauty, intelligence, and talent. She expresses these in her lifestyle, brand & music. She is a multi-talented singer, rapper, and songwriter.

Read Also

Following the release of her very controversial and confrontational single "Toxic", the artiste again aims to serenade listeners with an entire body of work to leave music fans in awe. She finds a way to express pain, vulnerability, love, faith & vigor through melodic sonics and charismatic yet relatable lyrics in this masterpiece of an EP she themes "TIS25" (This Is Still 25).

ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist
ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist Pulse Ghana

Aniitablonde’s music is sure to become one to reckon with in no time as her powerful voice, uniqueness, and versatility are not just a statement but a game changer. Her debut project TIS25 (This Is Still 25) is a genre-fluid extended playlist, which consists of Pop, Hip-hop, Reggae, and Trap with Afrobeats as its core base.

Music reaches a deeper part of listeners when it comes from a place of genuine experiences and with the rush of emotions at first listening to this impeccable project, you can tell that it is nothing else but her truth.

TIS25 (This Is Still 25) by Aniitablonde is OUT NOW and available on all platforms worldwide. The talented artiste urges listeners to download, share, stream and bask in the goodness of pure "eargasm”.

ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist
ANIITABLONDE: The exceptionally multi-talented artist Pulse Ghana

#FeaturedBy: 4Syte TV

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mr-Clement-Bofour-Clementina-and-Blac-Sherif

Black Sherif knows what killed my daughter – Clementina’s father speaks

Camidoh Slow feat. Magixx

Camidoh drops new single slow featuring Nigerian act, Magixx

Bisa Kdei and Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade spotted in Ghana working with Bisa K’dei

Shatta Wale

"I'm the only artist in Ghana who has been able to charge $100,000 per show" - Shatta Wale