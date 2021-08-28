Another win for Ghana as Tightfist taps Migos for debut EP “The Art Of Variation”

Explaining The Concept of The EP: “The concept of this EP is to show my artistic power of how I am able to adapt to any genre and also create any type of vibe and melody as long as it speaks to my soul. It’s a blend of multiple genres in one piece; this style and strategy will make one think it's a lot of features but I am blessed enough to be able to do all what i like very well. It’s a worldwide mix. Even got Amapiano as the last track (S.A produced)”, Tightfist said.