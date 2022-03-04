The 21-year-old South African singer and song writer has said the support she has received is incredible. Known officially as Nomfundo Ngcobo, she hails from the KwaZulu Natal province of the southernmost country in Africa.
Apple Music’s support has been “crazy” - Africa Rising Emerging artiste says
The latest artiste featured by Apple Music’s Africa Rising emerging artiste programme, Nomfundo Moh, has expressed delight about the support shown her by the music company.
In an interview with Apple Music, she said;
“I am at an absolute loss for words having been selected as the Africa Rising artist on Apple Music. The support Apple Music has shown me has been crazy! Being on this program is the next step in taking my music to the world. Can’t wait to see what’s next!”
Numfondo released her debut Afro-pop single, “Lilizela” in 2020. The song, which was produced by award-winning producer, Naxion Cross, received enormous traction on community radio stations across South Africa.
Numfondo released her debut album, Amagama, in January this year. She teamed up with Cross on this one too. The album explores sound elements from Afro-pop, R&B, hip hop and traditional pop.
Leading the album is a soothing single “Phakade Lami feat. Sha Sha & Ami Faku,” which defines the artiste’s quest to find her herself socio-spiritually.
Apple Music’s Africa Rising, is an emerging artiste program and companion playlist focused on revealing and promoting fast-rising talents globally.
Ghana’s Yaw Tog, Nigeria’s Omah Lay and Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Blxckie and Nikita Kering are among the alumni of the programme.
Apple Music, through this initiative, highlights six artistes every year. They receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview on Apple Music 1.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh