The artiste manager for gospel musician, EBA, on Friday, August 28, vowed to go bald, shave his long beard and lose his potbelly if Sarkodie didn't to win the “Artiste of the Year” for the third time.

“If Sarkodie doesn't win the artiste of the year, I will do two strange things tomorrow. Mark it!” he stated in a Facebook post.

He later appeared on Onua FM where he reiterated his statement to MsGee. He promised two things; to go bald and beardless, and lose his potbelly.

And after Sarkodie lost the topmost category to Kuami Eugene, Dan Lartey then fulfilled his promise.

“Sarkodie didn't win the Artiste of the year. What are the two strange things you'll wish I do?” he stated in a Facebook post before visiting his barber to go bald and beardless.

He told Pulse.com.gh in an interview on Monday, August 21, that he went for the haircut first because it was an easy thing to do, but for his potbelly, he has plans to lose it.

According to him, Sarkodie didn’t bribe him as speculated by his followers and that he did it because the BET Award winner deserved the “Artiste of the Year” award.

He said he made similar promise for the “Artiste of the Decade” award last year, and lucky for him, Sarkodie won.

Sarkodie

His action gained traction on social media – with some reactions from industry and media people.

“Oh chale. I hear Dan Lartey talk say if Sark doesn’t win, he was going to shave everything. He kept his word but damn, this will soon turn into a meme. Now all those with beard, shave let’s see your real face,” blogger Chris Handler wrote.

Citionline reporter Kwame Dadzie wrote: “He said he would shave his hair and beard if Sarkodie did not win Artiste of the Year. He has delivered on his promise. These are the kinda people we need in government. Ɔse adeɛ yɔ Dan Lartey.”

“He promised to shave if Sarkodie doesn't win Artiste of the Year and has delivered but Ah!” Ghanaweb entertainment editor Abrantepa Benefo Buabeng also reacted.

How far can you go for an artiste?