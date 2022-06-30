Artistes can ‘blow without Andy Dosty’ – Okese1

“DJs even started to play my songs after my issue with him,” he said in an interview with ZionFelix.

After arriving late for a scheduled interview on DayBreakHitz on HitzFM without explanation, plus, according to Andy Dosty, Okese1’s “rudeness,” the presenter asked him to leave the studio.

However, they patched up and apologized to each other in an interview on Neat FM in February, 2021.

Commenting on the issue on the sidelines of an event in Accra, Okese1 said although he has no issue with Andy Dosty, the presenter does not hold the key to any musician’s success.

Asked if he thinks he can do without Andy Dosty because of the media conglomerate the ace presenter works, he said, “for sure, people can blow without Andy. he’s not the only DJ in Ghana.”

Andy Dosty works for Multimedia Group. Established in 1995, the group has six radio stations, six news websites and a satellite television network.

He added that “I’m not even sure (Black) Sherif used Andy to blow. He came. God did it.”

Okese1 pointed out that from what he has observed as a person, it is only when an individual has a negative mindset that he does not flourish.