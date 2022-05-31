Artistes focused on social media hype are not true musicians - Kwabena Kwabena

He pointed out that it’s regrettable artistes in the country value sensationalism and think it will promote their brands better.

“I want to talk about professionalism more because I see it as one of the things most artistes here lack. Professionalism in the sense that we feel sensationalism is what is going to sell our act but that’s unfortunate. Any artiste who thinks sensationalism is the key is not a true artiste.”

He made these comments while being interviewed by Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show.

Kwabena Kwabena indicated that artistes must be confident in their craft and focus on the production of quality songs.

“You need to believe in your act and actually present your act in a manner which get the audience to really see you as an artiste,” he indicated.

He went on to emphasize that, contrary to most artiste believing that trending on social media makes people consider them relevant, what will actually make them thrive is for them “to do something in terms of music and people will enjoy and love you for your music.”

The contemporary highlife musician is promoting his new single, Fingers.