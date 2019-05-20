According to him, every good musician should be able to perform their music live in order to entertain fans.

He explained that the stage presents the chance for an artiste to connect and display his craft to the audience in a special way.

“So, if performing and you have your recorded voice playing and your microphone acting like you are performing, it’s either you are a fraud or doing karaoke,” Samini said on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM on Friday.

“You are not a complete musician if you cannot perform your music live.”

The “My Own” hit maker added that artistes who do not know how to perform live must endeavour to learn.

Samini is widely known for his amazing stage craft and live performances on stage.

The High Grade Family boss once again delivered a wonderful performance during last Saturday’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).