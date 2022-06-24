He questioned the influence of TikTok to determine the popularity of songs by saying, “When did TikTok come? With or without it, artists are going to work and reap the benefits of their work.”
Artistes will succeed with or without TikToker influencers – Fameye
Musician, Fameye, says artistes will thrive with or without the promotion of their songs by TikTok influencers.
Commenting on assertions made by a TikTok influencer, Asantewaa, Fameye indicated that he didn’t take her words pleasantly.
To him, the success of a song on TikTok does not make the artist better than others.
“My music is not for TikTok and TikTok is not the main platform that makes my music go big. Music is bigger than TikTok, loud music doesn’t automatically make a song good. Because a song went viral on TikTok doesn’t mean the artist is extremely good.
“Too much power has been vested in these TikTokers for them to be passing these kinds of comments. The comments were distasteful, and I wasn’t pleased to hear them. Unless she was playing and said it as a joke in the heat of the moment,” he said in an interview with ZionFelix.
Last Saturday, Asantewaa said on UTV’s UNITED SHOWBIZ that for a song to become popular nowadays, TikTokers have to promote it.
“That’s why I say that now it doesn’t matter how long you have played your music game. when you drop a song now it is not about your craft unless you bring it to us, if not you will have to sing your song alone.”
Another TikTok star on the show, Wesley Kesse added that, “we are the board of directors, you have to bring it to us.”
After the claims, music enthusiasts condemned their comments, especially Asantewaa's. She later pointed out in an interview with Pulse Ghana that she was only joking.
Asked if he had ever contacted a TikTok influencer to promote his music, Fameye said “I have never paid any TikToker to deliberately promote and make my song a hit. I have however sent the monetary value of thanksgiving to some TikTokers who used my songs in the videos voluntarily.”
“I do my personal videos and share them on social media. That’s how I’ve been promoting my songs since 2019. I don’t create TikTok challenges for my songs,I don’t dance to promote my songs. If you don’t hear my songs on TikTok, it doesn’t mean they are not a hit on the streets.”
