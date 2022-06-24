Artistes will succeed with or without TikToker influencers – Fameye

Commenting on assertions made by a TikTok influencer, Asantewaa, Fameye indicated that he didn’t take her words pleasantly.

To him, the success of a song on TikTok does not make the artist better than others.

“My music is not for TikTok and TikTok is not the main platform that makes my music go big. Music is bigger than TikTok, loud music doesn’t automatically make a song good. Because a song went viral on TikTok doesn’t mean the artist is extremely good.

“Too much power has been vested in these TikTokers for them to be passing these kinds of comments. The comments were distasteful, and I wasn’t pleased to hear them. Unless she was playing and said it as a joke in the heat of the moment,” he said in an interview with ZionFelix.

Last Saturday, Asantewaa said on UTV’s UNITED SHOWBIZ that for a song to become popular nowadays, TikTokers have to promote it.

“That’s why I say that now it doesn’t matter how long you have played your music game. when you drop a song now it is not about your craft unless you bring it to us, if not you will have to sing your song alone.”

Another TikTok star on the show, Wesley Kesse added that, “we are the board of directors, you have to bring it to us.”

After the claims, music enthusiasts condemned their comments, especially Asantewaa's. She later pointed out in an interview with Pulse Ghana that she was only joking.

Asked if he had ever contacted a TikTok influencer to promote his music, Fameye said “I have never paid any TikToker to deliberately promote and make my song a hit. I have however sent the monetary value of thanksgiving to some TikTokers who used my songs in the videos voluntarily.”