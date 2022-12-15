Asake is the Audiomack Artist of the Year 2022

Pulse Ghana

Asake’s tone centers on using his journey as a case study for overcoming the struggles of young Nigerians. Prior to this year’s breakthrough, he spent many years toiling in the entertainment space. During his time at Obafemi Awolowo University, he was part of a set of renowned creators on campus who would find later success, such as Fireboy DML, Blaqbonez, Cheque, and more. So when he sings, “I just blow but omo I know my set” on his June single “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY),” it comes from a place of prolonged yearning, and persistence in the face of despair.

“PALAZZO,” with Nigerian DJ Spinall, was the next rabbit to emerge from Asake’s hat. Almost a month before its official drop in May, both artists posted snippets of the song in a style becoming signature to Asake on social media to a rousing reception. By the time the single was officially out, it seemed like streaming and local radio charts were waiting for it to take its place at the top, which it did.

Asake’s achievements quickly became a blur: “PBUY,” “Bandana” with Fireboy DML, a deal with independent juggernaut EMPIRE, “Terminator.” In September, Asake released his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, a 30-minute bombardment of party-starters. Making its debut at No. 66 on the Billboard 200, Mr. Money With The Vibe set the record as the highest-charting debut album from a Nigerian artist ever. The album has over 330 million streams on Audiomack, just two full months after release.