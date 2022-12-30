Watch: Asake performs with his Ghanaian ‘look-alike’ at Afrochella

He first went viral during Wizkid’s failed concert in Ghana some days ago, after being captured performing Asake’s songs to the crowd.

However, he finally mounted the stage with the real Asake on Friday as they performed the popular song ‘Joha” together.

Meanwhile, Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy delivered an energetic performance on Day 2 of the 2022 Afrochella Festival.

The Nigerian singer was initially billed to perform on Day 1, but was replaced on the roster by Ghanaian sensation Shatta Wale.

However, the fans finally got to see the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker perform on Thursday when he mounted the stage.

The multiple award-winning artiste made a spectacular entry, before delivering a performance that kept the fans off their seats throughout.