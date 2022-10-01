RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake sells out O2 London show in minutes

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian musician Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has sold out the priority list tickets for his upcoming concert at the O2 Arena in London.

The ‘Peace Be Unto You’ hitmaker sold out the tickets in minutes after they went on sale to become the first artist to achieve such feat after Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido among others.

Asake is currently on his “Mr. Money with The Vibe USA Tour,” which involves him performing in various cities across the United States.

The YBNL signee recently announced that he will perform in the United Kingdom on December 3rd and 10th in Birmingham and Manchester, respectively.

The talented singer is also set to perform at London’s 4,000-plus capacity O2 Academy Brixton Arena on December 11, 2022.

Asake’s O2 Academy priority tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 30th, and sold out in less than two minutes.

It also caused the ‘

‘ ticketing platform to crash. The company took announced this on its official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker previously sold out his “Mr Money In The Vibe” Chicago concert, which he confirmed in a social media post.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Asake took to his page to confirm that the Chicago leg of his “Mr. Money In The Vibe” tour is completely sold out.

In the post, Asake said tickets for his second show at the hall would be available as from Monday.

He also appreciated his fans, adding that the feat would have been impossible without them.

“UK Terminators sold out my 1st London show in five minutes una too much. Can’t leave anyone out 2nd Date added tickets on sale Monday. Let’s go! I can’t wait to see you all!!” he wrote.

The development further stretches the singer’s impressive career run since he came into the limelight.

With the feat, Asake joins the list of Nigerian singers who have sold out the venue.

In 2018, Burna Boy also sold out the hall during the London leg of his ‘Life On The Outside’ album tour.

Several Nigerian artists have also performed at the highly acclaimed entertainment complex.

In December 2019, Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile headlined a show held at the venue.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
