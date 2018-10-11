Pulse.com.gh logo
Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his "Wo" song


Photos Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song

Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song play

Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song

Ras Kuuku is smiling his way through to the top now after meeting Ghana Black Stars’ Captain, Asamoah Gyan.

A photo of Ras Kuuku and Asamoah Gyan popped up few hours after the Black Stars’ Captain posted a snippet of his “Wo” song on his official Instagram page.

Asamoah Gyan posted Ras Kuuku’2 “Wo” official video on his official Instagram page with the caption:“Who Jah bless? Continue for me waa @RasKuuku"

play Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song

 

Ras Kuuku was on set this week with Kofi Kinaata shooting “Wo Remix”. Before the recent video shoot, Ras Kuuku dropped a latest one “I Love You”, another classic song tipped to be his next hit single.

“Wo Remix” featuring Kofi Kinaata is due to be released this October.

Ras Kuuku is signed to Sabaman Entertainment. The Reggae/Dancehall & Afrobeats singjay hinted there will be a lot of releases from his camp this last quarter into 2019.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli

