Audiomach awards Black Sherif for scoring over 100 million streams

The plaque was presented to Black Sherif as he concluded his performance at the Afronation concert in Ghana by Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson and Charlotte Bwana Director of Brand and Media partnerships for Audiomack.

Pulse Ghana

Commenting on his many wins and recent plaque presentation, Audiomack Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy Jason Johnson said, “We have been fans of Black Sherif since his first upload on the platform in 2020, and it is remarkable to see his growth over the last two years. We are proud to be able to celebrate this milestone with him and we hope to celebrate more milestones in the future.”

Jason Johnson also added saying, "At Audiomack, we are committed to pushing African music forward and recognizing artists who put in the effort to create good music is just one of the many different ways we aim to reinforce that commitment.”

Expressing his gratitude to his fans and the Audiomack team, Blacko, as he is often called, thanked everyone for streaming his music and urged them to continue to stream his new album 'The Villain That Never Was' on the Audiomack.

Over the years, Audiomack has continued to reiterate its commitment to growing the music industry in Africa through its several initiatives. One of the various ways they seek to strengthen this commitment is through artist recognitions and awards. The company has continued to recognize several artists across the continent like Rema,Fireboy from Nigeria; Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy from Ghana and many more.

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of January 2021, Audiomack is the top ranked music streaming app on Apple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.