Audiomack top 5 most-streamed new songs: Black Sherif dominates charts with new album

Dorcas Agambila

The darling boy of Ghana’s music Black Sherif has once again proven why he is everyone’s favorite.

The singer has taken over Audiomack’s top 5 most streamed new songs for this week with his ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album.

His songs ‘Konongo Zongo’, ‘The Homeless Song’, ‘Oil in my Head’, ‘Oh Paradise’ and ‘45’ rounded up the top 5 and probably made him the first artist from Ghana to do so.

Black Sherif recently dropped his much-anticipated debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ to the delight of his fans.

Announcing the album to his teeming fans on Twitter, Sherif wrote, “It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.

There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to. My debut album is “The Villain I Never Was”. Available on all stores on 06-10-2022.”

‘The Villian I Never Was’ is a 14-track album that has only one feature; Burna Boy.

The album has tracks including, ‘The Homeless Song’, ‘Oil In My Head’, ’45’, ‘Prey Da Youngsta’, ‘Sad Boys Don’t Fold’, ‘Konongo Zongo’, ‘Waste Man’, ‘We Up’, ‘Toxic Love City’, ‘Don’t Forget Me’, and ‘Oh Paradise’.

Audiomack is a youth-driven, artist-first music streaming platform that allows creators to share unlimited music and podcast content for free.

