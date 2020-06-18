Avit’s music inclination is birthed from a compendium of assorted musicians spanning over 7 genres from country, reggae, dancehall, Afro beats, gospel, Hip Hop and R&B as he would jump to the chance to listen to anything playable.

A hugely talented genre bender. He strikes a good balance between sweet melodies and “true talk” relatable lyrics.

His latest offering is “Why Hate Me” produced by Kuvie.

“Why Hate Me” talks about the struggles of the black man from time past till present day and calls for the unity of the black man.

Stream the full song below.