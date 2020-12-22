The Ghanaian rapper in his latest music has been painted like a goat. The music video which sees him crawling a hencoop comes as the official visuals for a new song he has released which he titles 'Goatest'.

AY Poyoo popped up out of the blue with his crazy style of wearing only boxer shorts and hanging heavy chains around his neck to claim he is the face of Gh rap and a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in that sense, as he stated in a track that has gone viral.

Apart from the saying the 'I am the GOAT' in his 'GOAT' track, AY Poyoo continues to bleat like a goat as part of the lyrics, a move which came off as hilarious, hence, propelling the track with its ghetto video to cross borders.

Hs consistency attracted love from around the globe, including connections with Michael Blackson which saw the likes of 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg commenting on his craft.

The 'GOAT' video has gone past 1.7 million views on YouTube after 6 six months and AY Poyoo is here with another GAOT video which is also gathering wild attention online over how the rappered turned himself into a goat with a black and white painting.

In this new track, AY Poyoo talks about some of the achievements his 'GOAT' attitude has brought him. Watch the "GOATEST" music video below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.