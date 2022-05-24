Mavin records star, Ayra Starr is among the six artists nominated for the Best Afrobeats Album category at the 2022 Headies awards with her debut album '19 and Dangerous'. Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' was also nominated for the same award while Kizz Daniel's 'Barnabas' earned him a nomination.
Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Davido, Kizz Daniel, others bag Headies Best Afrobeats Album nomination
The academy has just announced the nominees for the 15th Headies awards and Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Davido, Kizz Daniel all bag nominations for the Best Afrobeats Album category.
The Best Afrobeats Album category is a category for the best Afrobeats album in the year under review (by a single individual or group). Below are the albums nominated this year.
“19 AND DANGEROUS” – AYRA STARR
“A BETTER TIME” – DAVIDO
“BARNABAS” – KIZZ DANIEL
“MADE IN LAGOS (DELUXE EDITION)” – WIZKID
“KPOS LIFESTYLE” – AJEBO HUSTLERS
“WONDALAND” – TENI
The Headies Awards show is scheduled to hold on Sunday 4th September, 2022 at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA.
